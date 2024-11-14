ED arrests four, including two Bangladeshi nationals, in human trafficking case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, following searches at 17 locations across West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with a human trafficking case.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Rony Mondal and Sameer Chowdhary, while the other two accused are Pintu Haldar and Pinki Basu Mukherjee. They were arrested in Kolkata and are being taken to Ranchi in Jharkhand to be produced before the designated court.

“Various incriminating items including fake Aadhaar cards, forged passports, illegal arms, immovable property documents, cash, jewellery, printing papers, printing machines, and blank proforma used for forging Aadhaar have been seized,” said the agency.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered by the Jharkhand Police. The case alleges that some Bangladeshi girls have crossed over to India illegally, in connivance with certain private agents, to do “illegal and immoral activities”. “Further, the case relates to illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi citizens into India with the help of agents who are providing them fake documents establishing Indian citizenship,” the agency said.

According to the ED, a prostitution syndicate operating extensively across West Bengal and Jharkhand is engaged in raising proceeds of crime through the girls.