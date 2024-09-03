ED arrests four alleged cyber criminals who cheated people via malicious apps

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in cyber scams in which people were cheated via fraudulent apps on the pretext of making investments in stock markets.

The accused identified as Shashi Kumar M (25), Sachin M (26), Kiran S. K. (25), and Charan Raj C (26) were arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka. They had incorporated companies and opened bank accounts, through which the ill-gotten money was laundered. The agency got their seven-day custody for interrogation.

The ED has so far conducted 13 searches at multiple locations and traced proceeds of crime worth over ₹25 crore as part of the money laundering probe, which is based on several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered with the police in different States.

In one case registered by Faridabad police in Haryana, the victim was cheated of ₹7.59 crore. At first, she had clicked on a share market investment link while browsing Facebook, after which she was added to a WhatsApp group named “ICICI IR Team (57)”. She observed the group for a few months, and noted that many members, who were in reality planted by scamsters, were reporting high returns on their investments.

Encouraged by the prospects of making good money, she agreed to join another such group and was instructed by the administrator to install one “IC ORGAN MAX” app, through which she paid ₹61 lakh. She was then told to install another app named “Techstars.shop”, and was again defrauded.

In two other cases, a Noida-based businessman lost ₹9.09 crore and a doctor in Punjab’s Bhatinda was cheated of ₹5.93 crore.

Explaining the modus operandi, a senior official said the syndicate initially lured prospective victims via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram, by promising high returns on investments, allotment of Initial Public Offerings through special quota, etc. They were added to WhatsApp/Telegram groups, which already had fake members. These groups had names similar to those of well-known apps or financial institutions.

Once the victims were convinced about the genuineness of the groups and had witnessed “success” stories of other members, they were encouraged to install malicious apps using links provided by the masterminds. Those apps would also have names of various stocks, futures, option, forex, etc. the same as provided by the platforms of well-known companies.

Believing that they were investing in stock markets, the victims eventually transferred funds to the bank accounts of shell companies run by the syndicate. “To build further trust, the victim might initially be shown to have got good returns, but in fact they are just numbers shown on these fake apps. While the victims invest more funds, they gradually realise that they are unable to withdraw their funds. When they try to take out their money, the scammer asks the victims to pay statutory taxes, brokerage fees, etc. which are nothing but ways to extract even more money...,” said the official.

“Once the scammers believe that they have extracted as much money as possible, they cut off all communication and disappear,” the official said.

In order to evade detection, the criminals procure hundreds of SIM cards illegally through various individuals within India via Telegram groups. They are shipped abroad after activation. “These SIMs are either linked with the bank accounts of multiple shell companies or used to create and run the WhatsApp accounts for the purpose of defrauding victims,” said the official.

“Scammers incorporate hundreds of shell companies specifically for receiving and siphoning off the proceeds of crime...during the filing of Form INC-20A (required to be filed on Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal for commencement of business by a company), they submit forged bank statements as proof of share subscription by shareholders,” the official said.

Through a complex web of “mule” bank accounts, which are rented again from people via chat app channels, the cyber criminals divert the funds received from victims and convert the same into cryptocurrency to be managed from overseas. In the mule accounts, small transaction amounts (less than ₹5 lakh) are used to avoid triggering suspicious-activity alerts.

The official added that the ‘Golden Triangle’ — located at the intersection of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar — which has since long been known for illicit activities such as drug/human trafficking, is now also a hotbed of cyber fraud operations. In the recent past, a large number of Indian citizens have been lured on the pretext of job offers, trafficked to the region and forced to work at fake call-centres to commit cyber frauds.

