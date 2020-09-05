ED arrests former Indian Nursing Council member, son in assets case

Properties worth ₹12.62 crore have been attached so far

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mahesh Chand Sharma, a former member of the Indian Nursing Council (INC), and his son in connection with a disproportionate assets case, in which properties worth ₹12.62 crore have been attached so far.

Mr. Sharma and his son, Mohit, are residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan. “The action has been taken in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On Friday, the accused persons were produced before a special court in Jaipur that granted their 10 days’ custody to the agency,” said an ED official.

The probe is based on an FIR and a charge sheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (Jaipur) against Mr. Sharma, his wife Meena Devi, their sons Mohit and Ankit, and others.

Mr. Sharma had worked in the Health and Medical Department of the Rajasthan Government as a nursing tutor (Nursing Grade-2) in the College of Nursing of SMS Medical College. He was also a member of Delhi-based INC.

“He, along with his associate, was trapped by the officers of ACB for accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a nursing institute for adding its name on the INC website. The accused had amassed illicit earnings totalling ₹10.60 crore, which was 372% more than the amount generated through his known/legal source of income,” said the official.

The ED earlier conducted searches on the residential premises of the accused and his associate Kishan Lal Saini.

“The searches resulted in the seizure of property documents related to a number of plots, benami properties and high-value financial transactions. Investigations have so far led to identification of additional assets worth ₹4 crore and, accordingly, the total illegal earning of Mr. Sharma from the criminal activities comes to ₹14.6 crore,” the official said.