ED arrests former IAS official for money laundering

May 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Indian Administrative Service official Ram Bilas Yadav, previous Additional Secretary to the Uttarakhand government, on money laundering charges.

The ED probe was based on a First Information Report registered by the Vigilance establishment (Dehradun) against Mr. Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The agency alleged that during the check period, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2016, he had earned a little over ₹78.51 lakh, whereas his expenses were to the tune of ₹21.40 crore. “Therefore, he has been accused of amassing disproportionate assets of about ₹20.61 crore which is 2,626% more than his known sources of the legal income,” said the ED.

According to the ED, the accused had purchased several land parcels and a flat, constructed a house in Lucknow and a school. He had also set up a trust in his name and that of his family members using the money earned through illegal means and by misusing his own position as a government servant in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.