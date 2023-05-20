ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests former IAS official for money laundering

May 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The agency alleged that during the check period, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2016, he had earned a little over ₹78.51 lakh, whereas his expenses were to the tune of ₹21.40 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The ED probe was based on a First Information Report. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Indian Administrative Service official Ram Bilas Yadav, previous Additional Secretary to the Uttarakhand government, on money laundering charges.

The ED probe was based on a First Information Report registered by the Vigilance establishment (Dehradun) against Mr. Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The agency alleged that during the check period, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2016, he had earned a little over ₹78.51 lakh, whereas his expenses were to the tune of ₹21.40 crore. “Therefore, he has been accused of amassing disproportionate assets of about ₹20.61 crore which is 2,626% more than his known sources of the legal income,” said the ED.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ED, the accused had purchased several land parcels and a flat, constructed a house in Lucknow and a school. He had also set up a trust in his name and that of his family members using the money earned through illegal means and by misusing his own position as a government servant in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US