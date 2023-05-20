HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED arrests former IAS official for money laundering

The agency alleged that during the check period, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2016, he had earned a little over ₹78.51 lakh, whereas his expenses were to the tune of ₹21.40 crore

May 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ED probe was based on a First Information Report. File

The ED probe was based on a First Information Report. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Indian Administrative Service official Ram Bilas Yadav, previous Additional Secretary to the Uttarakhand government, on money laundering charges.

The ED probe was based on a First Information Report registered by the Vigilance establishment (Dehradun) against Mr. Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The agency alleged that during the check period, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2016, he had earned a little over ₹78.51 lakh, whereas his expenses were to the tune of ₹21.40 crore. “Therefore, he has been accused of amassing disproportionate assets of about ₹20.61 crore which is 2,626% more than his known sources of the legal income,” said the ED.

According to the ED, the accused had purchased several land parcels and a flat, constructed a house in Lucknow and a school. He had also set up a trust in his name and that of his family members using the money earned through illegal means and by misusing his own position as a government servant in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.