ED arrests five accused in Rajasthan paper leak case

January 13, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the paper leak case of the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022, in Rajasthan.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. The agency has taken them into three-day custody for recording their statements.

The money laundering probe is based on several First Information Reports registered, and chargesheets, filed by the State police against accused Babulal Katara, Anil Kumar Meena alias Sher Singh Meena, and the five persons arrested by the ED.

According to the agency, Mr. Sharma had provided 29 examination candidates, for whom leaked papers were arranged, to Mr. Meena in lieu of ₹2 lakh per head. He also paid Rs.10 lakh in advance to Mr. Meena to get the leaked papers for the candidates.

Mr. Peeraram had allegedly provided his own bus for facilitating and tutoring the right answers of the leaked question paper to candidates on the instruction of Mr. Sau. Another accused, Mr. Pukhraj, was also involved as he arranged the stay of candidates, assisted them in providing the solution of the leaked question paper and also appeared in the examination held on December 21, 2022, for which he got the leaked paper from Mr. Sau.

“Further, Suresh Sau was actively involved in paper leak case for the promised amount of ₹1 crore from Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka. He took the leaked question paper from his brother-in-law and the main mastermind of the paper leak scam, Suresh Dhaka, and provided the question paper and solution to the appearing candidates,” the agency said on Saturday.

Mr. Damore had allegedly written down the questions of GK paper in a register on the instruction of his maternal uncle, Babulal Katara, the then Rajasthan Public Service Commission member. He supplied the register to Mr. Meena, who sent the same to Mr. Saran, Mr. Sharma and others in exchange for money, as alleged.

In the case, ED had earlier conducted two searches at 22 premises on June 5, 2023, and October 13, 2023. It had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth about ₹$3.11 crore of Mr. Katara, Mr. Meena, and others on August 18, 2023.

Earlier, the agency had also arrested Mr. Katara, Mr. Meena, and Mr. Saran, and filed a prosecution complaint against them on November 9 last year.