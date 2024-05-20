ED alleges irregularities in foreign donations received by AAP

Two Enforcement Directorate documents alleging that there were irregularities in donations received by the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) from several foreign countries during 2014-2022 surfaced on May 20, days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the allegations, senior AAP Leader Atishi said that since it was founded, the AAP had functioned in a fully transparent manner and that every rupee that it received via donations had been shown to the Election Commission of India, Income-Tax Department and other institutions.

Also read | Excise scam: ED seeks judicial custody for Arvind Kejriwal after he surrenders on June 2

Ms. Atishi said it was part of a political conspiracy by the BJP: “I would like to tell the BJP that you have brought up this matter after many years. The AAP has replied to the CBI, ED, MHA and Election Commission on this issue. Such false allegations before the election will not be believed by people in Delhi and Punjab who are to vote.” She added that the real truth of donations to the BJP via electoral bonds will be revealed on June 4 when the BJP loses the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

FCRA violation

The papers comprise purported details shared by the agency with the Union Home Ministry on October 27, 2022, and on August 4, 2023. They allege that the AAP received foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code. Political parties are prohibited from taking funds from any foreign source defined under FCRA.

According to the documents, the AAP received donations from people in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Brunei Darussalam. The papers allege that the real identities of many donors were concealed, and funds were also directly deposited into the party’s IDBI bank account.

The ED detected the alleged irregularities during a probe into an international cartel involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan to India. The agency searched the premises of then AAP MLA from Bholath in Punjab, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was summoned as an accused to face trial, and his associates. It seized documents purportedly containing details of foreign donations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency alleged that scrutiny of the seized documents revealed receipt of foreign donations totalling $1,19,000. In his statement, Mr. Khaira allegedly disclosed that the money was collected via overseas fund-raising campaigns in the United States organised by the AAP from April-May 2015 before the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections.

Overseas fund raising

The ED summoned an AAP functionary who submitted the related documents. As alleged, the agency found that 155 persons residing abroad donated ₹ 1.02 crore on 404 occasions using 55 passport numbers; 71 used 21 mobile numbers to make total donations of about ₹ 99.90 lakh on 256 occasions; and 75 such donors used 15 credit cards to donate over ₹ 19.92 lakh on 148 occasions.

In 2016, AAP Overseas lndia, along with volunteers in various countries had been given a target of collecting ₹ 50 crore. Donations totalling ₹ 51,15,044 were made using e-mail IDs and mobile numbers of 19 Canadian nationals. However, their names and nationality were concealed, it has been alleged.

The documents also quote the contents of email exchanges between Aniket Saxena (coordinator of AAP Overseas India) and Kumar Vishwas (then convenor of AAP Overseas India) which allegedly revealed that Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak and party member Kapil Bhardwaj had asked Mr. Saxena to transfer the donation of $29000, collected during the fundraising programme, directly to Mr. Pathak and Mr. Bhardwaj through Bhagwant Toor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.