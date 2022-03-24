ED again summons Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 21:18 IST

The agency wants to record his statement in the alleged illegal coal mining and pilferage case

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee speaks to media after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate , in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on March 29 for recording his statement in connection with the alleged illegal coal mining and pilferage case. The agency had earlier questioned Mr. Banerjee in the same case for about six hours on Monday. Emerging out of the ED office, he had then told reporters: “We will not be cowed down. We will bow down before the people, not the people in power.” The same day, the Kolkata police had issued summons to three ED officers probing the case on allegations related to a purported audio conversation between a witness and an ED official, which had gone viral ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal. References to Mr. Banerjee had been made in the said audio. He alleged that it was an attempt to malign him.



