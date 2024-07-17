GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED acts against liquor firm accused of causing water pollution

The agency conducted searches on the premises linked to Malbros International Private Limited, and associated entities in Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, in connection with a case of environmental crime

Published - July 17, 2024 02:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Enforcement Directorate. File

The Enforcement Directorate. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises linked to a liquor manufacturing company, Malbros International Private Limited, and associated entities in Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, in connection with a case of environmental crime.

The company is owned and controlled by Deep Malhotra, Gautam Malhotra and family and is a part of the Oasis Group of companies, according to the agency.

As alleged, an official said, the entity contaminated soil and groundwater in and around its factory located in Punjab’s Zira tehsil of Ferozepur district by dumping industrial effluents and discharging the same into earth through borewells. It led to groundwater/water pollution in the villages up to four km periphery of the manufacturing unit. Prolonged large-scale protests were held by farmers of the affected area against the factory.

Inspection report

“The issue was also raised in Parliament during zero hour subsequent to which the Central Pollution Control Board along with the Central Ground Water Board conducted field visits at the Zira factory. The inspection report revealed violation of environmental norms by the factory on multiple grounds. The Punjab Pollution Control Board has lodged a criminal complaint against the company for violating various provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974,” said the official.

The crimes designed in the Act are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which empowers the ED to conduct investigations into the financial trail.

Related Topics

environmental pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.