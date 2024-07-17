ED acts against liquor firm accused of causing water pollution

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises linked to a liquor manufacturing company, Malbros International Private Limited, and associated entities in Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, in connection with a case of environmental crime.

The company is owned and controlled by Deep Malhotra, Gautam Malhotra and family and is a part of the Oasis Group of companies, according to the agency.

As alleged, an official said, the entity contaminated soil and groundwater in and around its factory located in Punjab’s Zira tehsil of Ferozepur district by dumping industrial effluents and discharging the same into earth through borewells. It led to groundwater/water pollution in the villages up to four km periphery of the manufacturing unit. Prolonged large-scale protests were held by farmers of the affected area against the factory.

Inspection report

“The issue was also raised in Parliament during zero hour subsequent to which the Central Pollution Control Board along with the Central Ground Water Board conducted field visits at the Zira factory. The inspection report revealed violation of environmental norms by the factory on multiple grounds. The Punjab Pollution Control Board has lodged a criminal complaint against the company for violating various provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974,” said the official.

The crimes designed in the Act are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which empowers the ED to conduct investigations into the financial trail.