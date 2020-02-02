Budget 2020 | Economy not a priority for BJP government: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the economy was clearly not a priority for the BJP-led Central government, which was too busy pursuing its negative and divisive agenda.

“There was nothing in the Union Budget that could pave the way for economic reforms or raise public consumption that was an imperative for reviving the economy. The Budget was nothing but mere rhetoric,” said the Chief Minister. It had failed to address the problems of any section of the society, be it the farmers, the youth, the industry/business or the middle class and the poor.

‘Non-visionary Budget’

Far from reviving business sentiment, the non-visionary budget, which reflected the Union government’s total apathy to the needs and aspirations of the people, would plunge the economy further to abysmal depths, said Capt. Singh.

Pointing to the Finance Minister’s failure to even mention the economic slowdown of 2019-20, the Chief Minister said this showed that the Centre had no intention of addressing the problems faced by the economy.

Pro-poor: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, termed the Budget a visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly. “Special focus on farming, MSMEs and social welfare sectors will in particular help improve the lives of people of Haryana,” he said.