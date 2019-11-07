Economy is bad, BJP-led government has left people to suffer, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over its economic policies by stating that while citizens were reeling under hardship, leaders were enjoying themselves.

Ms. Vadra took a dig at the Prime Minister by stating that the issue of H1-B visas to Indian professionals had declined ever since his “Howdy Mody!” event in Houston during his recent trip to the U.S.

‘People suffering’

“The state of the economy in the country is bad. The service sector has fallen flat. Employment is decreasing. Those ruling are busy in themselves and the people are suffering on every front,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The question that everyone should ask the BJP government is that who is being benefited during their tenure. The Prime Minister went to the United States and held his ‘Howdy Mody’ event but America increased the number of rejections of H1-B visas for those Indians wanting to work there,” the Congress leader said in another tweet.

CWC meet

Congress leaders have stepped up their attacks on the government on its economic policy as the party’s 10-day campaign against the central government gathers steam. The Congress Working Commitee (CWC) will discuss the economic slowdown and other political issues including the impending Ayodha judgment on Sunday, ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram described the state of the economy as ‘parlous’ and justified India’s decision of not signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

“The Congress' advice to the Government in 2019 to pause and not sign RCEP was also correct. The difference between 2012 and 2019 is the parlous state of the economy today thanks to the NDA's incompetent management,” Mr. Chidambaram, who is in jail facing corruption charges, said in a tweet that was put out by his family.

“With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence,” former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted late on November 6 evening in response to the latest report on growing unemployment.