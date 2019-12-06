Economy in a state of gloom and doom, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the country’s economy was in a state of “gloom and doom.”

“Look what has happened to the GDP. Our economy is under the state of gloom and doom,” she said at an event, INFOCOM 2019, in the city.

Ms. Banerjee accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in “ divide and rule” when the economy was facing a slowdown and there was uncertainty everywhere. Commenting on the banking sector to MSMEs, she said there was uncertainty everywhere.

“The prices of essential commodities are rising, onion is selling at ₹140 a kg,” she said. Blaming the Centre for economic slowdown, she said industrialists did not want to invest in the country out of fear of Central agencies — the CBI, the I-T department and the ED.

“Rahul Bajaj had the guts to speak out. But I feel he has been put under scanner since then. Each of us are all under scanner,” Ms. Banerjee said. She emphasised that governments should help industries instead of having desire to interfere in the matters of the industry.

‘Industrialists scared’

“We have no desire to interfere with the matters of the industry, the way the BJP government is doing. Many of the industrialists have left Indian shores as they are scared,” she added.

The Chief Minister claimed that despite the pressing situation, West Bengal was doing well.