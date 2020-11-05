National

Economy getting back on track sooner than expected, says Javadekar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday discussed the latest indicators that showed that the economy was getting back on track sooner than expected, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

While announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Mr. Javadekar said the GST collections in October had been higher than that for the same month last year; power demand had increased by 12%; and rail freight had also registered growth, all of which indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy was recovering.

