Economy facing protracted slowdown, says Manmohan

Accusing the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘complacency over the economic slowdown’, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said there was an atmosphere of ‘gloom and doom all around’.

“The country is today in the midst of a dangerous protracted slowdown,” he asserted, while addressing a meeting of Congress general secretaries, State in-charges, State Congress chiefs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders.

“The dangerous thing about the present situation is that the government is complacent enough not to realise that we are in the midst of a protracted economic slowdown,” he added.

“The Prime Minister himself talks about achieving a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024; now this looks like a dream,” Dr. Singh said. “It is our responsibility and duty to convey this message to the country on how the BJP has misled the people and what is being done is only cosmetic to push up the atmosphere, but that the situation in the country is that what was promised is not being delivered,” he added.

Dr. Singh also alleged that the government was following a policy of ‘tax terrorism’ and warned of one million job losses if immediate steps were not taken to reverse the slump in the auto sector.

Analysing the different sectors, Dr. Singh, an economist and former Finance Minister, pointed out that agriculture, real estate and manufacturing were all facing a downturn, with a direct impact on employment. The continuous decline in the pace of GDP growth for five consecutive quarters was a reflection of this, he said.

“If income growth slows down month after month, quarter after quarter the scope for creating more jobs for young people is going to be seriously affected,” he said and reminded the gathering on how the then UPA government had ‘converted the 2008 global slowdown into an opportunity’.

Talking about real estate, he said figures from eight metros indicated that there were 4.5 lakh dwellings lying vacant. “If real estate is affected, employment will also be affected and that is what is happening in our economy,” he said. Dr. Singh pointed that the government had failed to take advantage of a weakening rupee by pushing up exports.

Separately, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too attacked the government on the state of the economy.

“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millenials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in response to an earlier statement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the slowdown in the auto sector was because of millenials preferring to use Uber and Ola instead of paying EMIs to buy a car.

“Before elections, they said that Ola and Uber helped in increasing the employment. Now it is being said that the slowdown in the auto sector is due to Ola and Uber. Why is the BJP government so confused about the economy?” Ms. Vadra asked in a tweet in Hindi.