Social scientists, economists demand halt to NPR data collection

A collective of economists and social scientists has published a joint statement demanding that data collection commissioned as part of updating the National Population Register (NPR) be stopped and that it be de-linked from the ongoing Census 2021 data-gathering exercise.
“There is a real danger that the concerns around the National Population Register and the fears that are growing among substantial sections that investigators can determine whether a respondent’s citizenship is “doubtful”. This possibility has already led to widespread public distrust and suspicion about the NPR, and it is not at all clear that there are any benefits from the NPR at the present juncture,” the nearly 100 researchers have said in a statement.
“It is essential to ensure that the exercise of data collection for Census 2021 is absolutely safe, comprehensive and uncontaminated by any other factors,” they added.
Conducting NPR along with the Census also violates Clause 15 of The Census Act 1948 that bars anyone from accessing “any book, register or record made by a census officer in the discharge of his duty”. It also violates the provision in the same clause that “no entry in any such book, register, record or schedule shall be admissible as evidence in any civil proceeding other than a prosecution under this Act,” the statement added.
The signatories span a range of institutions from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Azim Premji University, The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad to international establishments such as the Oxford University and the New York University.
There have been widespread protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the proposed National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC). West Bengal and Kerala have suspended work related to the preparation and update of the NPR.
The NPR, a register of residents of the country with demographic and biometric details, was supposed to be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020 ahead of the Census slated for 2021. Preliminary work on the NPR has begun in several States.
Here is the full statement by the collective of economists and social scientists:
We are economists and social scientists who are deeply concerned about the major implications for the Indian statistical system, of the attempt to combine data collection for the 2021 Census of India with that for the proposed National Population Register.
The Census of India, which provides a basic household and population listing based on anonymous data, is an essential requirement for the country and provides the statistical basis for all assessments of the conditions of the population and for necessary social and economic policies. The Census data are also important in enabling central and state governments to exercise their basic functions and meet their responsibilities to the people. It is therefore essential to ensure that the exercise of data collection for Census 2021 is absolutely safe, comprehensive and uncontaminated by any other factors.
However, there is a real danger that the concerns around the National Population Register and the fears that are growing among substantial sections that investigators can determine whether a respondent’s citizenship is “doubtful”. This possibility has already led to widespread public distrust and suspicion about the NPR, and it is not at all clear that there are any benefits from the NPR at the present juncture. Conducting NPR along with the Census also violates Clause 15 of The Census Act 1948 that bars anyone from accessing “any book, register or record made by a census-officer in the discharge of his duty”. It also violates the provision in the same clause that “no entry in any such book, register, record or schedule shall be admissible as evidence in any civil proceeding other than a prosecution under this Act”.
We therefore demand that, in order to preserve the integrity of Census 2021, it should be completely delinked from any NPR exercise. In any case, any attempt at data collection for the NPR should be abandoned at present.
Signed:
1. A. K. Shivakumar, Economist, New Delhi
2. A. V. Jose, Economist, Thiruvananthapuram
3. Aasha Kapur Mehta, former Professor, IIPA New Delhi
4. Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi
5. Abhijit Sen, Former Member, Planning Commission, New Delhi
6. Achin Chakraborty, Institute for Development Studies Kolkata
7. Achin Vanaik, former Professor, Delhi University
8. Aditya Bhattacharjea, Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University
9. Ajit Karnik, Middlesex University, Dubai
10. Alex Thomas, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru
11. Amelia Correa, St Andrews' College, Mumbai
12. Amit Basole, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru
13. Amit Bhaduri, former Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
14. Amiya Kumar Bagchi, Institute for Development Studies, Kolkata
15. Anand Chakravarti, former Professor, University of Delhi
16. Aneesh Correa, Pratham, Mumbai
17. Anil Bhatti, Professor Emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
