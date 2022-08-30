Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies at 72

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at Delhi’s JNU, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices

PTI New Delhi
August 30, 2022 07:48 IST

Economist Abhijit Sen. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Picture Library

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

"He suffered a heart attack around 11 p.m. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr. Pronab Sen, his brother.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.

