Economically progressive states not necessarily scoring high on social development: Report

The economically progressive states are not necessarily the ones that do well in social development, according to the Social Development Report 2018.

According to the report released by the Council for Social Development (CSD), while Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have high per capita income but low social development, Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya are the opposite, with high social development but low per capita income.

“Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya are examples of lopsided social development, featuring high social development and low per capita income,” the report said. “Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are featured with lopsided growth marked by high per capita income and low social development.”

The report features 22 papers on a variety of issues including healthcare, education, inequality, and gender.

One of the papers on education, by the president of CSD Muchkund Dubey, highlighted the inadequacies with the current Right to Education system and how the way it was designed perpetuated discrimination and social and economic inequality.

“This is principally because of the fact that the RTE Act sanctions the continuance of the existing multi-layered education system which is inherently discriminatory,” Mr Dubey wrote. “The only way to remove this built-in discrimination in the school education system and discharge the constitutional obligations to provide free and compulsory education to all children on a non-discriminatory basis is to introduce a Common School System.”

The hallmarks of this Common School System, he said, would be in providing education of an equitable quality to all children irrespective of caste, creed, community, language, gender, economic condition, social status, and physical or mental ability.

In a separate paper, K Srinath Reddy, former head of the Department of Cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and President of the Public Health Foundation of India, highlighted the severe deficiencies in the health insurance schemes by the Centre and States.

“Of great concern has been the finding that these Central and State insurance schemes have failed to provide financial protection to those who sought care,” Mr Reddy wrote. “There was no demonstrated benefit when measured by any of the three indicators of financial protection for healthcare—no reduction in the ‘out-of-pocket expenditure’ on health, no reduction in the catastrophic health expenditure and no reduction in health-care related impoverishment.”