Economic Survey indicates limited progress on safety-related works in railways

Automatic train protection system Kavach deployed in 2.14% of India’s rail track coverage; electronic interlocking system at 46% stations, it says

Published - July 22, 2024 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi:

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
A Loco Pilot uses the Kavach in South Central Railway in which the brakes were applied automatically. File

A Loco Pilot uses the Kavach in South Central Railway in which the brakes were applied automatically. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Safety issues are paramount after a spate of railway accidents, however, the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on July 22 indicates limited progress on safety-related works such as deployment of automatic train protection system Kavach and overhaul of signalling systems at all stations. 

Kavach, an automatic train protection (ATP) system, has been deployed on 1,465 route km in the South Central Railway, the Survey states. This is just 2.14% of the total railway network of 68,426 route km and 7,349 railway stations. 

So far, out of 17 operational railway zones in India, eight zones have become free from mechanical signalling, according to the Survey.  

Capex deployment

The Economic Survey also states that the capex deployment in railways has increased by 77% over past five years, ranging to ₹2.62 lakh crore in FY24 with significant investments in construction of new lines, gauge conversion and doubling.

However, till FY23, 2,981 railway stations had made the switch from mechanical signalling to electronic interlocking system, only up to 40% of India’s 7,325 railway stations. 

The Survey points out that in FY24, 443 additional stations made the switch, taking up the total number of stations which now have electronic interlocking systems up to 46%. 

Electronic interlocking (EI) systems were introduced in India 12 years ago. “Until March 31, 2024, EI has been provided at 3,424 stations,” the Survey says.   

Yet another signalling intervention Automatic Block Signalling (ABS), is a system that controls the movement of trains between the blocks using automatic signals, which helps trains operating in same direction safely without any risk of collision on the rear-end.

The Economic Survey points out that while the ABS is a proven low-cost signalling solution, it has been provided on 582 route km during FY24. Until March 31, 2024 since the time it was commissioned, the ABS has been commissioned on 4,431 route km on high-density network routes. This comprises 6.47% coverage across the length of Indian Railways. 

