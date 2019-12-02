National

Economic slowdown is temporary, says Pradhan

more-in

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the current economic slowdown is “temporary” and a result of the ongoing global trade war between the U.S. and China.

The fall in the GDP growth during the second quarter of the current fiscal is “cyclical in nature” and the economy has started moving in the right direction, he said.

“The slowdown in the economy is not because of domestic reasons but the ongoing trade war between the US and China,” Mr. Pradhan told reporters here.

The Petroleum Minister said the trade-tension between the two large economies has adversely impacted seveal countries.

Asked about the dip in GDP growth to 4.5% in the July-September period of 2019, Mr. Pradhan said it was also the impact of the trade war and the issues relating to oil and other commodities in the world market.

“It is natural and cyclical in nature”, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
economy (general)
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 6:26:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/economic-slowdown-is-temporary-says-pradhan/article30134522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY