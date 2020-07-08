Economic mismanagement set to destroy millions of families: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

Many expat Indians will lose their jobs, says K.C. Venugopal

Economic “mismanagement” will destroy millions of families, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

“India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently.#BJPsDistractAndRule,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress leader tagged a news report of a survey that claimed 8 out of 10 Indian households lost incomes, and rural households suffered more than the urban ones.

In a separate statement, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the unemployment situation was going to get worse as many expat Indians would lose jobs because of a cut in H-1B visas by the U.S. and the fixing of a ceiling by countries like Kuwait.

“A bigger tragedy is staring at Indians in the Gulf, with the Government of Kuwait bringing about legislation limiting the number of Indians to not exceed more than 15% of the total expat-population. This in effect would mean that 8.5 lakhs Indians in Kuwait who were till now sending home hard currency and sustaining the economy of many States like Kerala will be forced to leave Kuwait and come back home, where nothing but despair awaits them,” Mr Venugopal said.

“In 2018, India received close to $4.8 billion [approx. ₹35,939 crore at present rate] from Kuwait as remittances. The failure of the Modi government to create job opportunities at home, as also its buckling down to even hitherto friendly states in securing India’s interest, is more telling than ever before,” he added.