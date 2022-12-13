Economic and health woes in Odisha’s newest hotspot for chronic kidney disease

December 13, 2022 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - LOISINGHA (ODISHA)

Philip Kumbhar, a pastor in a local church at Budelbahali village in Odisha’s Balangir district, looks older than his chronological age of 40 years, as his creatinine level -- that indicates how well the kidneys are functioning -- is abnormally high at 15.3 milligrams per decilitre.

A member of the league of ‘cursed’ fellow villagers, Mr. Kumbhar’s survival is dependent on donations from people visiting the church. He often slips into depression due to anxiety and fear. According to villagers and ASHA workers at Budelbahali, which lies in the Loisingha block, about 10 residents have succumbed to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in just one-and-a-half years.

About 25 km away, in Aglapali village, 32-year old Surendra Sahu requires dialysis thrice a week to prevent a gradual loss of kidney function. His younger brother, a daily wager, has postponed marriage several times as he has to arrange ₹10,000 per month for Mr. Sahu’s medicine and the cost for travel to undergo dialysis in the district headquarters town of Balangir.

New hotspot

While Budelbahali has 19 residents suffering from CKD, Aglapali has six patients, with three of them requiring routine dialysis. The Loisingha Community Health Centre, which caters to 14 sub-centres, maintains a record of 212 CKD patients. There are 30 CKD patients in the Aglapali sub centre, 34 in Uparbahal and 35 in Kutenpali. For some unknown reason, Loisingha has emerged as a new CKD hotspot in the State.

“The CKD is a fallout of uncontrolled diabetes coupled with high blood pressure in a person over a period of time. If not detected at an early stage, the patient runs the risk of damaging his or her kidneys. We have been receiving a steady flow of CKD patients from rural pockets,” said Arbind Kalsai, the medical officer of the Loisingha Community Health Centre.

“The official count of CKD patients in our block is grossly underestimated. More than 30% of those with CKD do not know that they have CKD. When the situation goes out of control, they start visiting hospitals,” said Ramachandra Panda, a social activist from Aglapali village. Mr. Panda devotes the majority of his time to facilitating treatment for CKD patients from his region in the bigger hospitals of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Loisingha appears to be another CKD hotspot after the Narsinghpur and Badamba blocks of Cuttack district, a region infamous for CKD where around 1,700 kidney patients were traced. Scores of people have died in those two blocks.

Researchers are not in a position to identify what is causing a spurt in CKD here. Dr. Kalsai said that several rounds of testing of drinking water had been carried out in Loisingha, but the results of those tests were yet to be intimated. A non-government organisation had distributed low-cost water purifiers in Kutenpali village. However, these are lying unused.

Socio-economic impact

More than the manifestation of the disease and the sufferings that CKD causes, people are worried about social stigma. The majority of the 212 kidney patients traced from the Loisingha block hail from a middle or lower middle class background. Many are even landless.

Their problems are multiplied by the fact that Balangir district does not have a nephrologist to assist them in their time of crisis. Despite the fact that a medical college became operational in Balangir a couple of years ago, the absence of a nephrologist continues to haunt kidney patients.

“Kidney patients are treated by general physicians as we don’t have a nephrologist,” admits Snehalata Sahu, chief medical officer of the Balangir district. People have to travel 100 km for consultation with a nephrologist at the VSS Medical College Hospital in Burla, reaching the town a day in advance to secure an appointment. Every day, about 30 CKD patients undergo dialysis at Balangir while 50 other patients remain in queue.

Though the Odisha government supplies free medicine for kidney patients, the majority of patients do not trust the efficacy of government-supplied medicine. Instead, they have turned to medicines available in private medical shops.

“If a person is detected to be a kidney patient, the family immediately suffers loss of social status in the village. Due to the high cost of treatment and prolonged expenditure on medicine, people immediately come to the conclusion that the family has lost its financial prowess. The disrespect begins from there,” said one CKD patient, who did not wish to be named.

For this reason, people hide their illness and avoid treatment. In Budelbahali, villagers have another battle to fight as well. “We know our days are numbered. The regular consumption of medicine has made life charmless. However, we are worried about our next generation. If more people are affected by CKD in the village, the villagers will face imminent stigma. Neither people will be able to marry off their daughters outside the village, nor could brides be willing to come for marriage in the village,” said Manoj Kumbhar, a kidney patient in Budelbahali. “I spend ₹5,000 per month towards medicines. The future generation of the village should not be left to be financially burdened under CKD. The government must find the root cause of CKD,” he urged.