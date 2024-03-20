ECI’s independence does not rely on a judge’s presence in selection panel, Centre tells Supreme Court

The recent appointment of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, criticised as hasty and opaque, was a necessity arising from a constitutional duty to conduct the national elections on time, the Union government said in the Supreme Court on March 20.
The Centre was rebuffing allegations that it had taken advantage of the two vacancies in the Election Commission to fill the posts with appointees favourable to the present regime.
A petition by the Association for Democratic Reforms had argued that a new law, the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act of 2023, aided the government by giving it a dominant role in the appointment process. The 2023 statute had countermanded a previous SC judgment, by replacing the Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet Minister as a member of the high-level selection committee. ADR was represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl D’Souza.
‘Fundamental fallacy’
The Union government replied that this argument suffered from a “fundamental fallacy” that the presence of a judge in the selection committee — in this case, the CJI — would guarantee the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
“The independence of the Election Commission, or any other organisation or authority, does not arise from and is not attributable to the presence of a judicial member in the selection committee. Likewise, the presence of senior government functionaries on the selection committee cannot in and of itself be a ground to automatically assume bias on behalf of the committee,” the government argued.
The government said that the inclusion of the Chief Justice as a member of the selection panel was just a stop-gap arrangement, meant to last only till the Parliament made a law on EC appointments.