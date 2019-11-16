ECI to set up T.N. Seshan chair at its institute

In honour of the former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, who passed away on November 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will establish and fund a chair at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), CEC Sunil Arora said on Saturday.

Making the announcement during his address at Ahmedabad’s NIRMA University, Mr. Arora said: “Shri T.N. Seshan’s enduring contribution to the cause of probity, transparency and integrity in various aspects of the electoral process in India has made his name synonymous with electoral best practices worldwide. In his memory, thus, the ECI would establish the chair.”

The visiting chair on interdisciplinary approach to electoral studies at the Centre for Curriculum Development, IIIDEM, from 2020-2025, will be mentored by former CEC N. Gopalaswami, Mr. Arora said.

The programme is targeted at young academics with a record in electoral studies and related fields, he said. The chair will be expected to curate a national-level seminar on aspects of electoral studies and supervise the design and development of interdisciplinary modules for training at IIIDEM. Mr. Arora said the ECI’s aim would be to make the programme fully functional by the next academic session.

Speaking about the ECI’s efforts, Mr. Arora said the concept of absentee voters had recently been adopted in the electoral process. “We have a large number of overseas population and we need to devise a mechanism to facilitate their participation in the electoral process,” he said.