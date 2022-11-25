ECI suspends 2 electoral officials over ‘voter data’ collection 

November 25, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India on Friday suspended two electoral officials in relation to allegations of voter fraud and the allegedly illegal collection of voter data by a private firm in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

S. Rangappa, Additional District Election Officer (ADEO), BBMP, (Central) in charge of Shivajinagar and Chickpet constituencies and K. Srinivas, Additional District Election Officer cum-Deputy Commissioner Bengaluru Urban in charge of Mahadevapura constituency were immediately placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry was instituted against them.

On November 17, the ECI received media reports regarding an NGO collecting voter data in Bengaluru city under the garb of voter awareness activities by way of house to house survey in the BBMP area.

The commission also received complaints from political parties regarding the same matter following which police investigation is underway after two FIRs were filed.

According to the ECI, directions had been issued to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka to undertake 100% check of deletions and additions in electoral rolls following reports regarding the collection of voter data by a private entity in the BBMP area.

Special Officers from outside the BBMP to be appointed for overseeing purity of Electoral Rolls even as all officials were directed to ensure “no direct or indirect use of illegally collected documents or data.”

In addition to issuing directions to ensure the involvement of recognised political parties at each step of Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls, the Commission also extended the period of claims and objections under the exercise by 15 days till December 24.

As per the report received, by the Commission, wrong ID cards identifying private individuals as electoral officials had been found in the three Constituencies; three Electoral Registration Officers of BBMP of these three Constituencies have also been placed under suspension.