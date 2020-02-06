ECI sends notice to Sambit Patra

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sambit Patra over what it termed was, prima facie, a statement that had the “potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities”.

Taking action on a complaint filed by the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, the ECI gave Dr. Patra till 5 pm on Thursday to respond.

The ECI said the statement, prima facie, was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In the notice, the ECI quoted the transcript of Dr. Patra’s statement on a television channel as asking people to beware of those sitting next to him, leaders of the AAP and Congress.

In a warning to Hindus, he said the day when they enter into “your homes” and attack was not far and asked who had forced Kashmiri Pandits out of Kashmir.