ECI sends notice to Sambit Patra

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sambit Patra over what it termed was, prima facie, a statement that had the “potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities”.
Taking action on a complaint filed by the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, the ECI gave Dr. Patra till 5 pm on Thursday to respond.
The ECI said the statement, prima facie, was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In the notice, the ECI quoted the transcript of Dr. Patra’s statement on a television channel as asking people to beware of those sitting next to him, leaders of the AAP and Congress.
In a warning to Hindus, he said the day when they enter into “your homes” and attack was not far and asked who had forced Kashmiri Pandits out of Kashmir.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.