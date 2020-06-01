ECI reschedules deferred Rajya Sabha elections to June 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that elections for 18 Rajya Sabha seats that were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown would be held on June 19.

Polling for the 18 seats — four each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one each in Manipur and Meghalaya — was earlier scheduled for March 26, the day after the initial three-week lockdown began.

The ECI said it decided to hold the polling and counting on June 19 after reviewing the matter and taking into account the Union Home Ministry’s May 30 guidelines and inputs from the Chief Electoral Officers of the states concerned. Starting Monday, several of the restrictions imposed under the previous phases of lockdown have been eased, as per the MHA guidelines.

“Commission has also decided that the Chief Secretaries shall depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections. Further Commission has appointed Chief Electoral Officer concerned as Observer for the election in the respective State,” the ECI said.

The ECI had on February 25 announced elections for 55 seats from 17 states for members retiring in the month of April. After the last date of withdrawal of nominations on March 18, 37 seats from 10 states were declared filled uncontested. Polling for the remaining 18 seats was scheduled for March 26 and the elections were supposed to be completed by March 30. The ECI had deferred the elections in its order on March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.