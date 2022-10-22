ECI pulls up Gujarat Chief Secretary, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

ECI had written to the Chief Secretary, Gujarat, over the issue on August 1 and asked for a compliance report by September 30

A view of the logo of the Election Commission of India at its headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Election Commission of India (ECI), on October 22, 2022, wrote to Gujarat Chief Secretary and DGP, demanding an explanation over why it has not received compliance reports regarding the transfer and posting of officials directly connected with the conduct of the soon-to-be held Assembly Elections in the State.

According to the policy, officers directly connected with conducting of polls cannot be posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.

The ECI had written to the Chief Secretary, Gujarat, over the issue on August 1 and asked for a compliance report by September 30; it had then sent a reminder for the urgent furnishing of a compliance report on October 19.

On August 1, the ECI wrote to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) stating that no officer connected directly with elections can be allowed to continue in their present revenue district of posting if they happen to be posted in their home district and have completed three years in that district during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before January 31, 2023 in case of Himachal Pradesh and February 28, 2023 in case of Gujarat.