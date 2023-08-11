ECI publishes final report on Assam delimitation; names of one Lok Sabha, 19 Assembly seats revised

August 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 11 published its final report on the delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam, keeping their total numbers unchanged at 126 and 14, respectively.

In its final order, the poll panel has revised the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 Assembly constituencies.

According to a statement by the poll body, 19 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). One Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

ADVERTISEMENT

It said more than 1,200 representations were considered before finalising the report. Forty-five per cent of the suggestions and objections received by the panel were addressed in the final order.

All Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the State were delimited (redrawn) based on the 2001 Census.

"The Census figures of 2001, as published by the census commissioner, have thus alone been considered for this purpose," it noted.

One parliamentary and some Assembly constituencies have been given "paired names" such as Darrang-Udalgiri, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon, Nagaon-Batadraba, Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Algapur-Katlichera, in view of the demand from members of the public, the poll panel said.

Referring to certain salient features of the final report, the ECI said the lowest administrative unit has been taken as ‘village’ in rural areas and ‘ward’ in urban areas. Accordingly, village and ward have been kept intact and have not been broken anywhere in the state.

SC Assembly seats have increased from eight to nine, and ST assembly seats have gone up from 16 to 19.

There has also been an increase of assembly constituencies in Bodoland districts from 11 to 15.

The Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, held hearings from representatives of political parties, civil society organisations and members of public on the draft delimitation proposal during the public sittings organised in Guwahati in July to provide an opportunity to the people, public representatives, political leaders and other stakeholders to express their views.

The public hearings were part of the consultative exercise by the Commission during the process of delimitation.

All those who filed suggestions and objections in response to the public notice, were specifically heard. During these three days, the Commission heard over 1,200 representations from 31 districts and held meetings with over 20 political parties, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.