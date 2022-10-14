Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Election Commission lists mobile apps to help voters

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar spoke about the Voter Helpline, cVIGIL and PwD mobile applications for the ease of voters and to ensure free and fair elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 14 briefed upon a list of technological interventions for the ease of voters and managing “inducement-free” elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, in a press conference, explained the functions of the mobile applications while announcing the schedule for the Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh.

A single-phase election will be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, the ECI said, and the results will be declared on December 8. As part of the ECI’s measures to ensure ease of voters during the elections, the CEC listed three mobile applications intended to help the voters.

Voter Helpline App

Voter Helpline mobile application is used for viewing various information about the voters such as checking for names in the electoral roll, viewing booth location, knowing their candidates and other similar details. The app was formally launched by the ECI in 2019. It can also be used to check election results and information about using the electronic voting machines (EVM).

cVIGIL App

The cVIGIL, or the citizen vigilance, application can be used by voters to raise complaints with the ECI about potential violations of the model code of conduct during elections.

Voters can take a picture of their written complaint or compose a message in the app and can then send it to the ECI. Once the message from a voter is received, they are geolocated and a team will reach them within 60 minutes and the issue will be addressed in under 90 minutes, the CEC said. He mentioned that several States have effectively used the application.

He also appealed to the voters to report any issue or violations, be it regarding misuse of money, power, narcotics or drugs and guaranteed that the voter will receive a written response within 90 minutes to the same mobile number from which the complaint was originally raised. The complainants also have the option to remain anonymous.

PwD App

Several measures were announced by the ECI to assist persons with disabilities (PwD) to participate in the voting process and the PwD app can be used for new registration of PwD voters, migration of PwD voters and also for correction of data. PwD voters will also be able to request for wheelchairs through the app, the CEC said.

KYC App (Know Your Candidate)

The app can be used by voters to check for the information about the candidates in their respective constituencies. Data about the assets and liabilities of candidates and their criminal background, if any, will be made available on the application. The application would help the voters make an informed choice about their candidates.

Suvidha App

Announcing the measures taken for candidates, the CEC introduced the Suvidha application, through which the candidates can file nominations and affidavits. The app can also be used by the candidates for seeking permission to hold meetings and rallies.

In addition to technological measures, the ECI also touched upon the steps taken to increase voter participation, particularly of women, transgenders and persons with disabilities.

The ECI also announced measures to encourage young and new voters participation in the polling. Voters will now have four chances every year to enroll themselves as new voters – on the first date of every quarter. The electoral rolls will also be updated every quarter, the CEC said. Steps were also announced to make polling stations more accessible for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.