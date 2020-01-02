ECI launches online system to let new parties track status of registration applications

The Election Commission has launched an online system to allow political parties track their applications for registration with the poll panel on a real-time basis.

The Commission had amended the guidelines for registration last month. The new norms have come into force from Wednesday, a statement by the poll panel said.

The salient features of the Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS) is that applicants, applying for the party registration from January 1, will be able to track the progress of his/her application and will get the status update through SMS and e-mail.

The registration of political parties is governed by the provisions of section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

An association seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within a period of 30 days from the date of its formation.