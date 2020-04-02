ECI extends deadline for comments on proposed poll reforms

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday extended the deadline for submission of comments and suggestions by the public on the proposed changes in electoral management from March 31 to April 30.

The ECI had set up nine working groups after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to give recommendations on various aspects of conducting elections. On March 7, it invited comments from citizens and stakeholders on the draft recommendations, which included exploring new voting methods and online versions of voter ID cards.

“Some representations have been received to extend the deadline in view of the current situation of lockdown measures to contain Covid-19 in the country. The Commission has considered the same and extended the deadline of receiving comments to April 30, 2020,” an ECI statement said.