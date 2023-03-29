ECI decides to wait before announcing Wayanad bypoll

March 29, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Election Commission on March 29 refrained from announcing a by-election for Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which has fallen vacant following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament. As Mr. Gandhi has 30 days to seek a judicial remedy, and the Commission has six months to schedule a bypoll, it has decided to wait before making any announcement, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said.

Mr. Gandhi had been disqualified — and the Wayanad seat deemed vacant by the Lok Sabha Secretariat — after his conviction and sentencing for two years by a local court in Gujarat in a 2019 defamation case last week.

According to Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which guides the disqualification of a legislator, the moment a Member of Parliament is convicted of any offence and sentenced for at least two years, he or she attracts disqualification.

‘No hurry’

Mr. Kumar said that the trial court had given Mr. Gandhi 30 days time to seek judicial remedy, so there was no hurry to schedule a by-election. “We will wait. We will take a call after that,” he said.

The CEC also quoted the relevant Section of the Representation of the People Act under which bypolls have to be announced within six months from the date of notification of vacancy.

“In this case, it was March 23. We have six months,” he said, adding that the poll panel has so far taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February.

Appeal likely soon

Mr. Kumar said that the law also states that if the remainder of the term was less than one year, then the election will not be held. However, in the case of the Wayanad constituency, the remainder of the term is more than a year.

Though Mr. Gandhi has not yet approached a higher court for appeal, Congress sources have said he will do so soon. If an appellate court then stays Mr. Gandhi’s conviction or reduces his sentence, his disqualification will also stand suspended.

Cautionary case

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) caution in scheduling a bypoll comes against the backdrop of the case of the Lok Sabha MP from Lakshadweep P.P. Mohammed Faizal. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked Mr. Faizal’s suspension, taking cognizance of a higher court’s stay on his conviction in an attempt-to-murder case.

In the case of Mr. Faizal, the ECI had announced a byelection to his constituency on January 18, just five days after he was disqualified on January 13. The NCP MP had then approached the Supreme Court, which asked the ECI to take cognizance of the Kerala High Court order. Following this, the Commission had to withdraw the poll notification for the Lakhshadweep Lok Sabha constituency.