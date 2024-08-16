ADVERTISEMENT

ECI announces three-phase Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir; Haryana to have one phase

Updated - August 16, 2024 03:48 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 03:42 pm IST

The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes for both States will be held on October 4, 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference to announce the dates for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, on August 16, 2024.

Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday (August 16, 2024), announced Assemby elections to Jammu and Kashmir in three phases with the first phase on September 18, second phase on September 25 and final and third phase on October.

The counting of votes will take place on October 4, 2024.

The ECI also announced that security has been tightened in Jammu and Kahsmir before the announcement of election dates.

In the 5 Lok Sabha constituencies, BJP won 2, NC 2 and others 1.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar there are 87.09 total electors in Jammu and Kashmir spreading across 90 Assembly constituencies.

There are about 3.71 lakh first-time voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The poll panel also said that the people are excited about the Assembly elections.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the elections to Jammu and Kashmir are being held after a decade i.e. 2014.

Supreme Court had announced that the Assembly elections should be held before September 2024.

In 2014, BJP won 25 seats, PDP 28, Congress 12, National Conference 15 and others 7.

For Haryana, the poll panel fixed October 1 as the date of polling and the counting of votes will be held on October 4

There about about 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, said the CEC.

There are about 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana. In 2019, BJP had won 40 seats while Congress 31.

