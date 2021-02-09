EC top brass to visit TN, Puducherry and Kerala from Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, the top brass of the Election Commission would visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala to take stock of election preparedness.
The commission has already visited Assam and West Bengal.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four States and the Union Territory of Puducherry end on different dates in May and June and the elections are likely to take place in April.
The commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, will be in Tamil Nadu on February 10 and 11.
They would visit neighbouring Puducherry on February 12 and Kerala on February 13 and 14 to interact with poll officials and civil and police officers to take stock of election preparedness.
The commission also interacts with political parties.
The commission usually visits poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule. But in the case of Bihar, the poll panel had visited Patna after announcing the election dates.
