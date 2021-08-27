EC to send personalised letters to new voters

NEW DELHI

27 August 2021 02:46 IST

Newly-registered electors will receive a voter guide, a personalised congratulatory letter and a pledge for ethical voting, along with their Voter ID cards, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The new initiative was announced at a Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) consultation for the poll-bound States — Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — held here. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said there was a need to ensure that voters had access to all relevant information.

The Chief Electoral Officers of the States going to polls presented their SVEEP plans, the EC statement said.

