National

EC to send personalised letters to new voters

Newly-registered electors will receive a voter guide, a personalised congratulatory letter and a pledge for ethical voting, along with their Voter ID cards, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The new initiative was announced at a Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) consultation for the poll-bound States — Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — held here. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said there was a need to ensure that voters had access to all relevant information.

The Chief Electoral Officers of the States going to polls presented their SVEEP plans, the EC statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 2:46:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ec-to-send-personalised-letters-to-new-voters/article36130044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY