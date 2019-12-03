National

EC to launch online party registration

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it would launch an online portal for political parties to apply for registration.

In a statement, the ECI said it had reviewed its system and process of registration of political parties and new guidelines for the same would come into effect on January 1.

