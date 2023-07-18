EC to issue online airtime vouchers for canvassing on Akashvani and Doordarshan

July 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission has made the process of allotting airtime to political parties for campaigning on Akashvani and Doordarshan entirely online.

Instead of collecting physical vouchers for the airtime, as is the norm now, the parties will henceforth be issued digital time vouchers through an Information Technology (IT) platform. “This step reflects the commission’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of the electoral process and ease of all stakeholders,” the poll body said in a statement.

Till now, the political parties had to send their representatives to the commission’s offices to collect the time vouchers during elections.

The scheme for allotment of time on public broadcasters during campaigning, which was initially notified in January 1998, holds a statutory basis under Section 39A of the Representation of People Act, 1951. It was formulated after extensive consultations with recognised national and State parties and is aimed at ensuring equitable access to government-owned electronic media during elections for campaigning.

Under this scheme, an equitable base time is allotted to each national party and recognised State party uniformly on DD and Akashvani and the additional time to be allotted to the parties is decided on the basis of their performance in the last Assembly election or the Lok Sabha election.

The actual date and time during which the telecasts and broadcasts would be made by the authorised representatives of any party is predetermined by the Prasar Bharati in consultation with EC and in the presence of party representatives.

As part of its digitisation initiative, the EC had recently introduced a portal for online filing of financial accounts by political parties.