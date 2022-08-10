EC to hold virtual regional forum meeting on inclusive polls 

The Election Commission of India. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

August 10, 2022 22:11 IST

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said it would host a virtual meeting of the Asian Regional Forum on Thursday on the theme of inclusive and accessible elections, as a precursor to the ‘Global Summit for Democracy’ next month.

“This Regional Forum meet is precursor to the ‘Global Summit for Democracy’ to be hosted by the National Electoral Institute of Mexico in the coming month. The Global Summit and Regional Forum meets aim to generate synergy amongst international organisations, electoral bodies from the world and promote intellectual and institutional mobilization to strengthen electoral democracy in the world,” the EC said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey would preside over the meeting and election officials from Mexico, Mauritius, Philippines, Nepal, Uzbekistan and Maldives, among others, would participate.