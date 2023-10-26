ADVERTISEMENT

EC to appoint ‘Newton’ actor Rajkummar Rao as National Icon

October 26, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is appointed as the National Icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 26th. | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose portrayal of an official tasked with conducting polls in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh in the Hindi film “Newton” won accolades, will be inducted as a National Icon by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC appoints prominent Indians as national icons to motivate voters to participate in elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will formally appoint Mr. Rao as a National Icon of the EC on October 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar to be Election Commission’s national icon

Mr. Rao’s portrayal as a principled government clerk who is determined to conduct a free-and-fair election in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, overcoming the cynicism and apathy of a security officer, won accolades.

The movie won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was also India’s nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars.

Earlier, the EC recognised actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aamir Khan, and sportspersons, such as Sachin Tendulkar, M. S. Dhoni and M. C. Mary Kom, as national icons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US