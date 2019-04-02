ECI flying squad seizes copies of book on Rafale deal

NEW DELHI

An election flying squad, accompanied by police personnel, on Tuesday seized copies of a book on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal from a publishing house in Teynampet, Chennai. It was scheduled to be released in the evening by N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Group.

Book Nattai Ulukkum Rafale Bera Uzhaal' (the Rafale scam that is rocking the country), brought out by Tamil publishing house Bharathi Puttakalayam, is written by social activist S. Vijayan. The publisher had decided to release the book from the publication house office.

The election flying squad, led by S. Ganesh, Assistant Executive Engineer,Thousands Lights Constituency, reached the publishing house on Elango Street along with the local police inspector and told publisher Nagarajan that the book release function and sale of the book could not be permitted under the model code of conduct.

He also served a hand-written letter banning the book's release and sale. In spite of opposition from the publisher and other staff, police personnel and other officials seized all copies of the book.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told The Hindu that neither he nor the District Electoral Officer, the Commissioner of the Chennai Corporation, had ordered the seizure of the books. “I have directed the DEO, Chennai, to look into the issue and give his report immediately,” he said.

The election flying squad — one of the 20 in the constituency — seized 142 copies of the book from the publishing house based on information received over phone. The books were handed over to the Inspector of E3 police station. “It has been referred to the RO, Chennai Central, and they [books] have been released now,” he said.

The publisher has decided to go ahead with the book release function, which the ECI has permitted.