EC starts dispatch of ballot boxes, papers for Presidential poll 

They were handed over to the assistant returning officers under appropriate security measures

A view of Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. Presidential election will be held on July 18. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

They were handed over to the assistant returning officers under appropriate security measures

The Election Commission on Tuesday kicked off the distribution of ballot boxes, ballot papers, pens and other sealed materials for the Presidential polls to be held in the State Assemblies on July 18.

The designated teams from the States and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry have begun collecting the election materials from the EC headquarters. In a statement, the EC said they were handed over to the assistant returning officers under appropriate security measures, and Delhi Police teams escorted them.

“The AROs return to their respective States/UTs on the same day as the collection of the election materials. During the transportation, the ballot boxes fly on a separate air ticket in the front row of aircraft beside the seat of the officer transporting the materials under personal supervision,” the EC said.

It tweeted the photo of one of the State’s air ticket that included “Mr. Ballot Box” as the passenger, between two officers. An EC official said the ballot boxes were being transported solely by air since 2017. Due to weather conditions, the ballot box for Himachal Pradesh was sent via road on Tuesday, the official said.

Interacting with the AROs who had come to collect the materials, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar “asked the officials to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to protocols and guidelines for transportation and storage of election materials, including ballot boxes and ballot papers”, the EC statement said.