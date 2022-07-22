India

EC signs Murmu’s certification of election 

A sand sculpture of Droupadi Murmu, India’s first woman tribal President, made by artist Ajay Rawat, in Puri, Friday, July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI July 22, 2022 22:07 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 22:07 IST

The Presidential election process culminated on Friday, with the Election Commission signing the certification of election of winning NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read
Analysis | ‘Brother-sister’ narrative at core of BJD’s plan to appropriate Droupadi Murmu’s victory

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey signed the certification of election of Ms. Murmu as the 15th President of India, a day after the results were announced. The EC said in a statement that a signed copy of the certificate was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by its officials. The copy would be read out during Ms. Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony on July 25, it said.

Ms. Murmu won with 64.03% of the votes cast in the elections that were held on July 18, defeating the Opposition’s candidate, Yashwant Sinha.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Indian Presidential Election 2022
Read more...