EC signs Murmu’s certification of election 

A sand sculpture of Droupadi Murmu, India’s first woman tribal President, made by artist Ajay Rawat, in Puri, Friday, July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 22, 2022 22:07 IST

The Presidential election process culminated on Friday, with the Election Commission signing the certification of election of winning NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey signed the certification of election of Ms. Murmu as the 15th President of India, a day after the results were announced. The EC said in a statement that a signed copy of the certificate was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by its officials. The copy would be read out during Ms. Murmu’s swearing-in ceremony on July 25, it said.

Ms. Murmu won with 64.03% of the votes cast in the elections that were held on July 18, defeating the Opposition’s candidate, Yashwant Sinha.

