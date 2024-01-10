GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EC should apologise to the people of J&K for failing to hold elections: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader and former CM objects to the move to allow Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. to sign a power purchase agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd. for 40 years

January 10, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated January 11, 2024 01:52 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, on Jan. 10, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, on Jan. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission of India (EC) over the delay in holding elections in the Union Territory. He also opposed a power purchase agreement with Rajasthan for 40 years.  

“India is being called the mother of democracy but it is unfortunate that the same is being murdered in J&K. It is sad that the Supreme Court had to intervene and pass directions on J&K’s Assembly election. The Election Commission was duty-bound to announce schedules and hold polls. The Election Commission should hang its head down in shame and even should apologise to people,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Also read: The case for elections in Jammu and Kashmir

On the likely delay in holding elections to urban local bodies and panchayats, Mr. Abdullah said the government should have taken up the delimitation process prior to the end of the tenure of the outgoing electees on Tuesday. “The government should have been finalised all required formalities for polls five-six months beforehand,” he said. 

ALSO READ
Pending processes are likely to delay panchayat elections in J&K

Mr. Abdullah also objected to the recent move to allow the Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPCL) and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), to sign a power purchase agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 40 years.

“We will not allow this to happen. It’s the plunder of our resources. We will pursue all the avenues, including legal recourse, if necessary, to reclaim our electricity. J&K has been suffering due to electricity issues,” Mr. Abdullah said.

ALSO READ
NC-Congress alliance sweeps Kargil election with 22 of 26 seats; BJP wins two

Mr. Abdullah also said there had been no discussions on fielding candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary election. “The INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) alliance should speed up seat-sharing talks in States where prospects are better,” he said. 

Mr. Abdullah declined to comment on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “I won’t indulge in politics on the Ram temple consecration. The temple has been built and will be inaugurated. That’s about it,” he said. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.