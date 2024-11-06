 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EC seizes ₹558 crore ahead of Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly polls and byelections

While operations in Maharashtra alone have yielded about ₹280 crore since the announcement of the election, seizures worth ₹158 crore have been made in Jharkhand so far

Published - November 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
A view of Nirvachan Sadan, Election Commission of India, in Delhi.

A view of Nirvachan Sadan, Election Commission of India, in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized cash, freebies, liquor, drugs, and precious metals worth ₹558 crore in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well as the byelections in many States.

While operations in Maharashtra alone have yielded about ₹280 crore since the announcement of the election, seizures worth ₹158 crore have been made in Jharkhand so far.

Also read | Maharashtra Assembly polls: Goods worth ₹52 crore seized in 24 hours amid model code of conduct

Freebies accounted for more than 40% of the total seizures, the poll body said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

According to the EC, combined seizures in the two poll-bound States mark a 3.5 time increase as compared to Assembly elections in 2019, when Maharashtra recorded seizures worth ₹103.61 crore and Jharkhand ₹18.76 crore.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had earlier sensitised officials on the “zero tolerance” of the EC towards any kind of inducements in elections. He also asked for joint teams from multiple agencies for clampdown on distribution and movement of illicit liquor, drugs, freebies, and cash.

60% of sitting MLAs in Maharashtra, 49% in Jharkhand have declared criminal cases: Report

At a recent meeting with the Chief Secretaries, Directors-General of Police (DGPs), Excise Commissioners and enforcement agencies of the two poll-going States and their neighbouring States and Union Territories, Mr. Kumar stressed on keeping a close vigil on movements across inter-State borders and also directed agencies to establish backward linkages of seizures for a wider deterrence.

The EC has been conducting regular follow-ups and reviews with each district while stressing use of information technology and precise data interpretation and active participation of enforcement agencies, which have led to a significant spurt in seizures, senior officials said.

Real-time reporting of interceptions and seizures with the EC’s Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) has also led to regular and precise reviews on expenditure monitoring by the commission and agencies themselves.

The poll body said it also kept a closer vigil in a total of 110 Assembly constituencies - 91 in Maharashtra and 19 in Jharkhand - which were marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies.

Since the announcement of the Assembly elections and byelections, the commission has resolved 9,681 complaints through the cVigil App. The disposal rate of complaints has been over 98% with over 83% of the complaints being resolved in under 100 minutes.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

election / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.