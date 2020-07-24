EC says it will announce byelection schedules at an appropriate time

NEW DELHI:

The EC earlier deferred bypolls for a Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and seven Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedules for byelections in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies at an appropriate time.

“Decision to hold byelections in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time,” said the EC spokesperson on Friday.

The EC had earlier deferred bypolls for a Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and seven Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala “due to some extraordinary circumstances peculiar to these constituencies”.

The deadline for filling these vacancies ranged from July 30 to September 7.

The decision to defer the byelections was taken due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and also because certain States or districts would witness heavy rainfall and flood situation during the monsoon season.

The EC had sought the Central government’s opinion on the issue vide a letter dated July 3 to the Union Law Ministry. On July 15, the Centre responded concurring with the Commission.

Accordingly, the eight bypolls that were due till September 7 were deferred.

The EC clarified that byelections were due for 56 Assembly constituencies (including the eight referred to earlier), besides one parliamentary constituency.