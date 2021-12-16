EC reviews preparations for Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH

16 December 2021 22:10 IST

Due to COVID, maximum voters at a booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,200: CEC

Ahead of elections to the Punjab Assembly, Election Commission officials on Thursday met with representatives of national and State political parties and reviewed the overall poll preparedness.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, besides Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S. Karuna Raju held the meetings.

Mr. Sushil Chandra said that in view of COVID, the EC had revisited some norms. As a result, the maximum number of voters at a polling station had been reduced from 1,500 to 1,200. Also, to make elections more accessible, the Commission had directed that all polling stations be located on the ground floor with assured minimum facilities such as drinking water, toilets, ramps, wheelchairs, electricity, volunteers, shades, help desks, etc, the CEC said at a press conference here.

Mr. Sushil Chandra said at least 165 all-women managed polling stations would be set up. To boost the confidence of persons with disabilities (PwDs), at least 56 polling stations would be set up that would be exclusively managed by PwDs, he added.

The term of the Punjab Assembly is due to expire on March 27, 2022. Elections are scheduled for 117 Assembly constituencies, including 83 general and 34 Scheduled Caste constituencies across the State.

Campaign vans

The EC officials flagged off vans as part of voter awareness campaign in the State. A total of 30 mobile vans, equipped with LED and audio system, will roam across the State to create voter education and awareness on various aspects, including registration, ethical voting and EVM-VVPAT.