EC rebuts TMC letter on issue of Mamata’s injury

Says letter is full of insinuations, and questions very basis of panel’s functioning

The Election Commission on Thursday responded to the All-India Trinamool Congress’ letter alleging that abrupt transfers of police officials has led to Wednesday’s attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the memorandum was “full of insinuations and averments”.

The EC said the incident where Ms. Banerjee was injured was “indeed an unfortunate incident and deserves to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch”. It added that the TMC's memorandum had questioned the very basis of the EC's creation and functioning.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest the Commission has taken over the law and order machinery in the State in the name of conducting elections and appropriated the whole governance structure etc,” the Commission said, adding that the Director General of Police was removed after “recommendations from the EC's special observers”.

The EC said it had asked for reports on the matter from the Chief Secretary and two special observers within 48 hours and it would not be possible to draw conclusions or connect the incident with the removal of the DGP till the reports are submitted.