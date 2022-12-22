EC proposal to limit anonymous cash donations is under examination, Rijiju informs RS

December 22, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

To MDMK chief Vaiko’s question on whether all political parties were consulted, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied in the negative

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Election Commission’s (EC) proposal to limit anonymous cash donations to political parties at ₹2,000 from the present ₹20,000 is under proposal, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to MDMK chief M. Vaiko’s question about whether all political parties were consulted, Mr. Rijiju replied in the negative.

“The proposal is under examination,” he said, on being asked whether the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations to ₹2,000 and cap cash donations at 20% or at a maximum of ₹20 crore.

The Election Commission, in September, had proposed these measures to cleanse election funding of black money.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had written to Mr. Rijiju recommending key amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act. The proposals are aimed at bringing in reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, and also the expenditure incurred by candidates trying their luck at the hustings.

