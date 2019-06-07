EC notice to Mizoram party for secession as poll plank

: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has for the third time issued a show-cause notice to People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), a political party, for contesting the April 11 Lok Sabha election using secession as a poll plank.

The party is yet to respond to the notice issued last month. The deadline for replying is June 20.

The EC said that from PRISM’s earlier response, the party appeared to have lost faith in the sovereignty and integrity of India which was in contravention of the conditions for its registration.

The PRISM had promised to introduce the Right to Secession Bill if the BJP-led Central government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.